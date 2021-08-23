Adelbert R. "Del" Oestreich

June 22, 1929 - August 20, 2021
Watertown, WI - Adelbert "Del" Reno Oestreich, 92, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
He was born June 22, 1929 in the Town of Watertown, the son of Reno and Helen (Nieman) Oestreich. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown, where he also attended elementary school. He graduated from Northwestern Prep in 1947. He married Shirley Krueger on November 10, 1951 at St. John's Lutheran Church. They became the parents of three sons, Glenn, Dale, and Paul. Del and Shirley lived in Watertown when Del was employed for 21 years at RTE in Waukesha. They enjoyed camping, traveling, and square dancing during which they made many friends. After Del's retirement, they moved to Sun City, Arizona where he played golf, enjoyed concerts, singing in the church choir, and especially traveling throughout the western states. After 20 years, they moved back to Watertown and settled at Marquardt Village.
While in Sun City, Del and Shirley were members of Fountain of Life Lutheran Church. They were members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church when living in Watertown.
Del is survived by his wife, Shirley; sons, Dale and Paul; granddaughter, Jen (Jeremy) Schrab; great-grandson, Baden Schrab; and friend, Carla Oestreich. He is also survived by his sisters, Irmgard Krueger; brother-in-law, Robert (Bea) Krueger; and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Glenn; and siblings, Lucille Lau, Robert Oestreich, Ruth Oestreich, Eunice Reals, Rosalee Torkelson, Ardell Oestreich and three infant siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown. Burial will take place at Ixonia Ev. Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or Doctors Without Borders. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.