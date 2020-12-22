July 13, 1930 - December 21, 2020
Town of Ashippun, WI - Beverly J. Borchardt, age 90, of Town of Ashippun, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Towner Crest Memory Care, with her family by her side. She was born July 13, 1930 in Juneau, WI to Rudolph and Minnie Haldeman.
On May 8, 1948 she married Ernie Borchardt, who passed in 2016. Together they raised four children: Betty (Bob) Schomer, Peggy (Raymond) Burow, Ernie P. (Corlis) Borchardt, and the late Alan (Teri) Borchardt. Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Eric (Erin) Hintermeyer, Angela (Chuck) Brehmer, Kristel (Darren) Carlson, Chad (Jenny) Block, Tim (Laura) Borchardt, Stacy Torres, Amy (Dan) Malosh, Ryan (Beth) Borchardt, and Charles (Brittney) Borchardt; as well as 18 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Karen (Glen) Blank and Helen (Dale) Schrieber; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Alan Borchardt; sister, Grace Lehner; brother, Bob Haldeman; and infant brother, George.
Beverly enjoyed her family, bird watching, gardening, and many crafts.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Funeral Service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, N982 Co Rd. P, Oconomowoc, WI. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery. A Celebration of Beverly's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Ashippun Bread Basket or St. Paul's Episcopal Church would be appreciated.
Beverly's Family would like to express a special "thank you" to the staff at Towner Crest Memory Care and Heartland Hospice of Milwaukee for the compassionate care they afforded her.