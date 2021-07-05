April 9, 1943 - June 25, 2021
Ixonia, WI - Alexander D. Heller Sr. age 78 of Ixonia passed away on Friday June 25th.
Alex was born on April 9, 1943 in Milwaukee to Joseph and Catherine Heller. Alex served in the national guard. Alex loved to learn and attended many various college classes. He retired from Cooper after 30+ years. Alex was known for his ballroom dancing, art, his love of reading with a vast collection of books and love for his cats and birds.
He is survived by his (daughter) Donna Jannke, (son) Alex Heller and (daughter) Davina Heller. His (sister) Kathryn Maciel. His (grandchildren) Kimberly and Jason Jannke, Maxwell and Bradley Heller. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Catherine Heller and brother Ted Heller.
A special thank-you to Marquardt Hospice and his favorite nurse Barb for the wonderful care he received.
A celebration of life to be held later with family/friends. To place an online condolence visit mackathy26@ yahoo.com