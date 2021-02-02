May 26, 1924 - January 31, 2021
Watertown, WI - Phoebe Jean M. Wendt, 96, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
Phoebe Jean Mary Fendt was born on May 26, 1924 in Watertown, the daughter of Theodore and Irene (nee Hrobsky) Fendt. She was a 1942 graduate of Watertown High School. She had been employed as a bookkeeper her entire life, sharing many years with former employers: Baldwin S. Raue & Sons, Inc., Fin & Tail/Rock River Foods, Inc., Robert A. Franz, Ltd., and more recently ZBM, Inc., all of Watertown. She was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church in Watertown. In the past, she enjoyed bowling and served for many years as secretary for the Tuesday Seniors and Senior Fun Bowling Leagues. Above all, she enjoyed family gatherings.
Phoebe is survived by her children, Ted Tesch of Alamagordo, NM and Christine "Tina" (Charles, Jr.) Teich of Watertown; grandchildren, Aleta Teich of Watertown and Iris Armstrong of Chicago; step-grandson, Robert (Julie) Teich of Watertown; great-grandchildren, Alyvia Rae Krueger of Watertown; step-great-granddaughter, Kayla Bingham of Watertown; step-great-great-grandson, Mason Bingham of Watertown; sister, Virginia (John C.) Kaercher of Watertown; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenneth (Neva Fendt-Zimmerman) Fendt and Wilfred (Vera) Fendt; grandson-in-law, Timothy Krueger; and step-great-grandson, Christopher Teich.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at St. Henry Catholic Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the charity of one's choice.