Watertown, WI - John "Jim" C. J. Arnold, 72, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
John Carl James Arnold was born on January 11, 1950, in Whitewater, WI, the son of Carl and Cathryn (nee Parsons) Arnold. He was a graduate of Cambridge High School. Jim loved everything UW Madison and was a Badger's fan. He owned and operated World of Pets in Watertown, from 1988-2005. Jim previously worked for Eaton in Watertown and Ladish Malt in Jefferson. Jim was a volunteer for Feeding America, for a number of years, and helped assist with picking up food. He enjoyed the study of languages and playing guitar.
Jim is survived by his daughter, Christina (Michael) Griese of River Hills, Wisconsin. He remained friends with his former wife, Roxanne Cozzolino, of Watertown; one sister Laura Kepke of Union Grove, WI; brothers: Carney (Judy) Ryker of Garden Grove, CA, and Jerry Ryker of Maryland, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
A family celebration will happen at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
