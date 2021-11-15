August 31, 1921 - November 10, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Eileen C. (Weigel) Behling, 100, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Brook Gardens Place.
She was born on August 31, 1921 in Platteville, WI, the daughter of the late David and Jessie (Boldt) Weigel.
In 1939 she graduated from the Platteville High School and later attended the UW Platteville where she earned her teaching degree.
Eileen married Leslie "John" Behling on August 24, 1947 in a double ceremony with her sister Millie and Robert Bradow in Platteville. Leslie "John" died on December 26, 1996.
She began her teaching career in LaFarge and later came to Lake Mills where she taught for several years at the Lake Mills Elementary School. Later she became the elementary school secretary. She spoke very fondly of her students and teaching days here in Lake Mills. She was still referred to as "teach" by many of her 3rd grade students. She loved teaching and being around kids so much that even after her retirement she continued to volunteer at the elementary school in her grandchildren's classrooms.
She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, rarely missing a day of church. When she could no longer attend you could find her in front of her TV watching a Lutheran church service.
Eileen was a devoted volunteer. She helped writing for the church newsletter, Willowbrook Bingo, and volunteering at the elementary school. Among other volunteer opportunities.
Faith and family were most important to Eileen. But she enjoyed playing cards and being her sons' and grandchildren's biggest fan, never missing a sporting event, school or church program.
Survivors include her two sons, Steven Behling, John (Darla) Behling; two grandchildren, Brandon (Ashley) Behling, Brooke Behling; one great grandson, Luka Behling. She is also survived by a brother-in-laws, Harold (Mac) McFarlane, and Ed (Pat) Behling. .Many loved nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was the last member of her immediate family being preceded in death by her siblings, Ada (Ivan) Reyzek, Frank (Eva) Weigel, Ruth (Bud) Wendorf, Esther (Stan) Dehnert, Mildred (Robert) Bradow, Gilbert (Agnes) Weigel, Glenn ("Prudie") Weigel. Also preceding her in death were her sister-in-law Pat McFarlane and Larry & Marion Behling.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. on Friday at the church until the time of service. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to send a sincere thank you to the staff at Brook Gardens and a special thank you to Lori, Sandy and the staff from Heartland Hospice.