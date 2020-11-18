April 13, 1950 - November 15, 2020
Waterloo, WI - Joyce I. Schoenherr 70, of Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home.
Joyce was born on April 13, 1950 in Madison, the daughter of Bernard and Ethel (Albright) Weisenel. She married Gerald Schoenherr on April 7, 1973 at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus and the couple enjoyed 47 years of marriage. Joyce worked for 30 years and retired from Van Holten's in Waterloo. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds and wildlife, and loved doing word search puzzles.
Joyce was a loving and giving wife and mother. She is survived by her husband Gerald; daughter Lisa (Alan) Croft, Duane (Julie) Schoenherr, David (Michelle) Schoenherr, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, a sister Darlene (Rick) Westphal and a brother Phil (Pam) Weisenel. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was met at heaven's gate by her parents, one sister, and one brother.
A funeral service for Joyce will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. Chris Esmay presiding. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5-7 pm at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Waterloo and on Tuesday at the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo.
Memorials in Joyce's honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home- Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.