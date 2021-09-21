Jefferson, WI - Faye A. Braun-Lederer, 76 of Jefferson, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Jefferson Memory Care.
Faye was born on August 26, 1945, in Elmhurst, IL, the daughter of Ralph and Marlene (Kiner) Pulver. She graduated from Muskego High School in 1963. Faye married Robert Braun on April 23, 1966, and had 4 beautiful children; Stephen Braun, Kristy Braun, Cindy Hamner, and Rob Braun. Above all else, Faye was a loving, caring mother who always put her children first. After Faye divorced Robert Braun following 28 years of marriage, she met the love of her life Robert "Butch" Lederer. Butch & Faye were married on May 22, 2004 and shared 17 wonderful years of marriage together until Butch's death in January of 2021. The couple enjoyed watching the Packers, NASCAR Racing, spending time with family and their faithful companion Taz. Butch was an upstanding, honorable husband who kept his promise to care for Faye until the very end, and she loved him dearly and missed him greatly. Faye was also well-known in the Jefferson Community for her tenure at Deeg's of Jefferson where she put a smile on everyone's face, taught valuable lessons in work ethic, responsibility, communication, customer service and so much more. She was well known by many and loved by all and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by: her children Kristy Braun of Gaithersburg, MD, Cindy Hamner of Goldsboro NC, and Rob Braun of Milwaukee; step-children Julie (John) Smith of Burlington and Susan Huebner of Jefferson; 6 step-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and siblings Ronald Pulver of Muskego and Ralph Pulver of Los Angeles, CA. Faye is also survived by a number of other family members, many friends, and her beloved dog Taz who is spending his retirement in Goldsboro, NC.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and son Stephen Braun.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00PM on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home with Rev. Ray Bezanson presiding. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the funeral home. Faye will be laid to rest at Rock River Cemetery of Jefferson following the funeral.
