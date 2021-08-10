Lorraine V (Haas) Werner

January 26, 1920 - April 14, 2021
Jefferson, WI - JEFFERSON--- Lorraine Viola Werner, 101, of Jefferson passed on April 14th, 2021, at Sunset Ridge Assisted Living in Jefferson, WI.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday August 17, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Jefferson, burial will follow in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.
