Mabel G. (Budewitz) Surdick

Watertown, WI - Mabel G. Surdick, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Dustin Yahnke officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, next to her beloved husband, in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mabel Gertrude Budewitz was born on July 4, 1927 in Lebanon to Oscar and Alma (Braunschweig) Budewitz. On November 30, 1946 she married John "Jack" Surdick.
She is survived by her five sons: John Jr. (Dorothy) Surdick, James (Joyce) Surdick, Thomas (Reneé) Surdick, Howard Surdick, William (Kelly) Surdick; five daughters: Susan (Marcos) Avila, Joan (Don) Sellnow, Jean (Kevin) Bergdoll, Lauran Carter, Barbara (Mark) Harris; 28 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Howard Budewitz; a sister, Delores Schultz; other relatives and friends.
Mabel was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack on February 6, 1996; son-in-law John Carter, March 17, 2020; brother, Herbert (Viola) Budewitz and two brothers in infancy; sisters: Leona (Walter) Fredrick, Adeline (Armond) Kuehl, Norma (Orlando) Rantzow, Luella (Arthur) Wolter, Marcella Budewitz, Blondina Budewitz; sisters-in-law: Shirley Budewitz; Margaret (John) Novotny, Kathleen (Oscar) Schmutzler; brothers-in-law: Merlin Schultz, Tony (Ruth) Surdick.
She was a wonderful and loving wife, mom, and grandma that will be deeply missed.
