Reeseville, WI - Justin L. Zimmerman, 39, of Reeseville, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Justin was born on February 22, 1982 in Watertown, the son of Lynn and Linda Zimmerman. He was a graduate of Dodgeland High School. After High school he worked as a dairy farmer until he retired and helped his mother run her Avon business. He enjoyed watching western movies, had a love for horses, the Dallas Cowboys, and NASCAR. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Justin is survived by his parents, brother Jeremy (Kim) Zimmerman, niece Rhea, and his aunts: Irene (Marvin) Bauriedel, Beverly Mabie, Amy Zimmerman, special friend Dr. Terry Turke, and Great-aunts and uncles: Shirley Knaack, Melvin (Diane) Knaack, and Hazell Krebsbach. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Robert (LaVerne) Jine and Lloyd (Evelyn) Zimmerman.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Mamre Moravian Cemetery.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
