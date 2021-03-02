August 6, 1968 - February 26, 2021
Summerville, SC - Jared David Ladish passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 26, 2021, in Summerville, South Carolina. He was 52 years old. Jared was born August 6, 1968, to Darrell and the late Joan (Zainer) Ladish. He was a graduate of East Troy High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He followed his college career by being named the "Most Powerful Milwaukeean" in 1993. While the vote may have been in question, this was an honor he proudly claimed.
With a wicked sense of humor and interest in all things Star Wars and D&D, Jared's life was an eclectic mixture. His proudest achievement, though, was marrying his wife, Kendra. Together, along with their dogs, Sophie and Bentley, they built their lives in Watertown, Wisconsin, and most recently, Summerville, South Carolina, sharing movies, travel and trivia, all while escaping Wisconsin winters.
Jared loved many things - whether raising a pint in a Dublin pub, sailing around Cape Horn, celebrating Oktoberfest in Munich, exploring on an Alaskan glacier, hiking to the top of Mt. Vesuvius, or just watching the squirrels in his back yard - he found joy in the world around him. He recently discovered a talent for axe-throwing and was named family champion. A pour of Jameson, along with time talking to a friend or cracking a new book, would be on the top of his ways to spend an evening. His family was precious to him and being together was his favorite thing.
Family and friends have been touched deeply by Jared - by his humor, his kindness, his sense of service, his love of animals. His impact continues in each of their lives.
Jared is survived by his wife, Kendra (nee Knope) and their dog, Bentley; his father, Darrell Ladish (Sandra Javorek) of East Troy, Wisconsin; his sisters, Kara Whittow and Betsy (John) Fruncek; his nephews, Zach, Alex and Drew Whittow along with Carl and Sam Fruncek; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his in-laws Leland and Judith Knope; his brother-in-law, Kevin (Leah) Knope; his niece, Rhianna Knope, and his nephew, Jacob Knope. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan, and his grandparents, Carl and Hattie Zainer, and Wallace and Ruth Ladish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Heart Association or to an animal shelter of your choice.
A celebration of Jared's life will take place this summer in Wisconsin.