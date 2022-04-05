Lake Mills, WI - Marjorie Ann (Negus) Johnston, 81, loving wife of Glenn Johnston, passed away in her sleep on April 3, 2022, at Lilac Springs Assisted Living Community.
Marge was born September 15, 1940, in Clinton, Iowa, to Paul and Helen (Dermody) Negus. The family moved to Watertown, Wis., in 1949, where Marge attended St. Bernard's Elementary School and Watertown High School.
Upon graduation in 1958, Marge started her work career, holding a variety of positions before retiring in 2001 from Orbis Corp., having worked in sales and marketing.
Marge loved participating in a variety of activities throughout her life, including bridge club, Jazzercise, golf, and travel across the country with her husband and overseas with friends. In all things, Marge loved being in the company of family, friends, and fun.
Marge is survived by her husband of 46 years, Glenn, and their seven children, Todd (Holly) Wethall, San Antonio, Texas; Joel (Judy) Wethall, Lake Geneva; John Wethall, Lake Mills; Debra Fuller, Mequon; Timothy (Tracy) Johnston, Lake Mills; James Johnston, Milwaukee; Mary (David) Kreuzer, Muskego; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Paul (Judy) Negus, Joliet, Ill.; a sister, Mary Jo Negus, Ripon; and other nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Marge was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Laura Wethall; a brother, Charles Negus; and her parents.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 606 College St., Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church until the time of Mass.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or Marquardt Hospice.