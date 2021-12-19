Juneau, WI - Kenneth W. Gaugert, 85, of Juneau, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Watertown Health Care Center.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Burial with military graveside rites will take place at Juneau City Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Kenneth William Gaugert was born on August 29, 1936 in Sullivan, Wisconsin, the son of Leonard and Viola (nee Boltz) Gaugert. He served in the United States Air Force from September 14, 1956 - January 6, 1960. He grain and dairy farmed in the Juneau area for many years. Ken started working at Dairyland in Juneau and later worked for John Deere for 33 years, retiring on January 1, 1999. Kenneth enjoyed polka dancing, pheasant hunting, mowing the lawn, working on equipment, machinery, and working the land.
Kenneth is survived by his son, Dean (Karen Huber) Gaugert of Juneau; special friend, Cathy Lentz of Juneau; sister, Marcy Schmidt of Watertown; mother of Dean, Diana Gaugert of Beaver Dam; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Delores (Floyd) Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Howard Schmidt.
