Montello, WI - On Christmas Eve of 1929, Faith was born into the home of Rev. John and Elizabeth Jeske in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and on March 26, 2022, entered the home of her heavenly Father.
She became God's child through Holy Baptism on January 5, 1930. In April of 1943 she renewed her baptism vow, being confirmed at Divine Charity Lutheran Church.
After graduating from Milwaukee Lutheran High School, Faith attended Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota, to prepare for the teaching ministry. She graduated in 1950 and served as teacher and organist at Lutheran schools in Omaha, Nebraska, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
In July of 1955 Faith married Rev. Myron Kell - the beginning of 60+ years of marriage gifted to them by their loving Lord. Together they served parishes in Durand, Michigan; Toledo, Ohio; Ann Arbor, Michigan; and Watertown, Wisconsin. They were blessed with four children: Stephanie, Lauren, Karen, and Daniel.
While her husband served at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, Faith taught at St. Paul's, Ixonia; Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills; and six years teaching first grade and directing the children's choir at St. Mark's in Watertown.
Faith was preceded in death by her dear husband, Rev. Myron Kell; her parents, Rev. John and Elizabeth Jeske; her brother, Rev. John Jeske; and sisters, Betty Zimmermann and Ruth Huwiler. She is survived by her children: Stephanie (Rev. James) Lindloff, Lauren (Rev. Peter) Zietlow, Karen (Thomas) Krueger, and Daniel (Kimberly) Kell. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Ben Zietlow, Zoe & Jesse; Anne (Rev. David) Starr, Evelyn & Isla; Jacob (Rebekah) Zietlow; Katherine (Justin) Digman; Nicholas (Abbigail) Krueger; Lucas (Anna) Krueger, Caroline & Daniel; Andrea (Nathan) Diebel; Sarah (Erich) Ostermann; Nathan, David, Joshua, and Emily Kell.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com. Private funeral service arrangements are pending. Memorials may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or School.
"In Christ alone my hope is found."
