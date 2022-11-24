Arnold H. O. "Arnie" Waldmann

July 23, 1932 - November 21, 2022

Jefferson, WI - ARNOLD H. O. "ARNIE" WALDMANN, age 90 of Jefferson passed away at his home on Monday November 21, 2022. He was born on July 23, 1932, in the town of Helenville to Herbert and Esther (Giessler) Waldmann. He attended Lake Mills High School then he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1951-1955. While enlisted, Arnie served during the Korean War. He married Teri Griffin on June 6, 1981, she preceded him in death on June 6, 2016. Together they enjoyed traveling, family camping, and their dog Brandy. Arnie also enjoyed hunting and watching sports. Arnie was employed at Heileman Ice Cream Company, delivering ice cream; Eaton Company in Watertown for many years prior to his retirement; then worked at True Value after retirement. He is survived by his three daughters, Christina (Kevin) Becht of Jefferson, Michele (Jeremy) Chwala of Jefferson, Nicole (Gary) Derge of Watertown; five grandchildren Mitchel Becht, Ashlyn (Devon) Smith, Taylor (Alyssa) Chwala, Danielle Chwala (Tanner Latsch), Mikayla Derge; two great grandchildren Amara and Levi Smith; Brother Marvin (DeDe) Waldmann of CO, sister Betty (Ken) Olson of Janesville.

To plant a tree in memory of Arnold Waldmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.