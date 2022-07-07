Lebanon, WI - Armin H. Tessmann 89, died of natural causes on July 6, 2022 at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, WI.
Armin was born on July 28, 1932 to Alvin and Ruth (Fredrich) Tessmann. Armin is survived by 3 children: Jack (Debby) Tessmann of Wichita, KS, Todd Tessmann of Lebanon, WI and Carrie (Barney) Snyder of Iola, WI. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Tanya (Keith) Lange of Clearwater, KS, Aaron (Kelley) Tessmann of Andover, KS, Brady Snyder of Dubuque, IA, Carter Snyder of Appleton, WI, Cierra Snyder of Iola, WI., Andrea Kuipers of Deforest, WI and Matthew (Brooke) Kuipers of Deforest, WI. Armin is also survived by one sister Gwen (Carl) Nicholson of Oconomowoc, WI., and several great-grandchildren.
Armin was preceded in death by his wife Shirley (Christian) Tessmann, his parents Alvin and Ruth, his sister Marcella Neitzel and a daughter-in-law Cheri Tessmann.
Armin graduated from Hustisford High School in 1950 and began farming immediately with his father while also working at Chrysler in Hartford, Wi. Several years later he began farming full time and continued dairy farming until the 1980s. After farming he worked at Kettle Moraine Hardwoods and then several years at Shorehaven senior home in the maintenance department. His last job before retirement was at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown.
Armin was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed playing basketball and baseball when young and watching football and baseball on TV when older. He also golfed with his wife and friends until he was in his late 70's and was long-time member of the Rock River Hills Country Club.
Armin and his wife Shirley traveled extensively through all of the US, Canada, Mexico and Europe on many vacations, with relatives such as Harris and Millie Moldenhauer and Ed and Marcella Neitzel. As senior citizens they participated in several bus trips that also included relatives.
He was also the charter president of the Lebanon Lions Club and active member of St Peters Lutheran Church in Lebanon.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Dennis Kneer officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may made at HafemeisterFH.com.
