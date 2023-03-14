Arlys Jean (Hamann) Hawkes

November 5, 1933 - March 9, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Arlys Jean Hawkes passed away on March 9, 2023.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlys Hawkes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
She was born November 5, 1933, daughter of Guy and Mildred [Rasmusson] Hamann in Menomonie Wisconsin. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951 and UW Stout in 1955 with a degree in Dietetics and Home Economics.
She married Dennis L Hawkes at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Menomonie on October 15, 1954.
While Dennis served in the US Navy, she was employed as a Dietician at South Chicago Community Hospital in Chicago Illinois. They then moved to Madison, where she was employed by the Malt and Barley Lab at the University of Wisconsin. In 1965 they purchased the Lake Mills Leader and Leader Printing Company in Lake Mills. In 1979 they purchased the Cambridge News. From that time on she was active in the newspaper and printing business until they sold both newspapers in 1999.
Arlys was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, its senior choir, and Rachael Rebecca Circle. She was also a member of Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce, Lake Ripley Country Club, Wisconsin Newspaper Association and Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Surviving are her husband Dennis, sons Stephen [Jan] Hawkes from Fredericksburg Texas. Thomas [June] Hawkes from Lake Mills. Grandchildren Taylor [Dana] Hawkes from Sauk City WI. Kathryn [Scott] Sunderlin from Colorado Springs, Colorado. Lauren [Robert] Runte from Hartland, WI. Great Grandchildren, Luca Runte, Gideon Sunderlin and Asher Hawkes.
Arlys mostly loved spending time with family and friends. Vacations with friends that took them to Europe, Australia, Cruises and many more destinations. She loved spending family time at the cabin on Lake Towanda in Minocqua. Arlys loved to play in the 500 club with friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 14th at Trinity Lutheran Church Lake Mills. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church.
