Watertown, WI - Arline M.E. Hildebrandt, 88, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may visit at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo. Memorials, if desired may be directed to: AKC, Pet Rescue, or your local Humane Society.
Arline Meta Emilie Streblow was born September 23, 1934, in Watertown, daughter of Ewald and Ella (nee Mohr) Streblow. She graduated from Watertown High School. Arline married Robert "Bob" Hildebrandt on January 15, 1955 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on January 28, 1985. Arline helped Bob on their dairy farm in Waterloo for many years. She was active in AKC, especially with the boxer breed. She had many throughout the years and loved them dearly. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. Arline enjoyed genealogy, playing the accordion, gardening, and growing herbs.
Arline is survived by sister, Barbara Schneider; nephew, Bryan Schneider; niece, Deborah (Dale) Krueger, all of Florida; grandnieces and grandnephews, Randall Chiappetti, Nicole Krueger, Rochelle (Zak) Yanasak; nephew and godson, Steven (Kasey) Krueger; great-grand-nieces and -nephews, Waverlee, Anabelle, and Theodore; as well as other relatives and friends.
Arline is further preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elroy Streblow; nephew, Jeffrey Schneider; brother-in-law, Robert Schneider.
To plant a tree in memory of Arline Hildebrandt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.