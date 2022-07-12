Neosho, WI - Arletta R. Lauersdorf, 90, of Neosho, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon with Rev. Douglas Bergelin officiating. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church or to the charity of ones choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at HafemeisterFH.com.
Arletta Ramona Lauersdorf was born on February 18, 1932 to Martin and Viola (Kroll) Genz in the Town of Ixonia. She was a graduate of Johnson Creek High School. Arletta married Elmer H.E. Lauersdorf on May 31, 1952 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Concord.
Arletta was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed gardening, canning pickles, baking desserts, preparing large family meals, and listening to WTKM.
She is survived by three children: Allan Lauersdorf of Neosho, Christine (Randy) Callies of Hartford, Sherry (Donald) Thomas of Hartford; three grandchildren: Dana (Corby) Bergmann, Deanna (Keith) Papula, Bryan (Jessica) Thomas; three step-grandchildren: Randy (Diane) Thomas, Sheryl (Darren) Enders, Chris (Joy) Scholtes; six great-grandchildren: Jacob Bergmann, Bryanna Bergmann, Kane Papula, Kora Papula, Sylas Papula, Oliver Thomas; four step-great-grandchildren: Lauren Enders, Stefan Enders, Nathan Enders, Sundarah Scholtes; siblings: Donald Genz, Fred Genz, Martin Jr. (Chris) Genz, Ward (Karen) Genz, John (Vicki) Genz, Gordon (Alice) Genz, Neal Genz, Irma Schwartz, Lucy (Don) Kuehl, Doris Ruckdaschel, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband on February 26, 2012; brothers: Eugene Genz, Robert Genz, Hilbert Genz in childhood; one sister, Isabelle Kurtz.
The family would like to thank the staff of Marquardt Hospice and Rehab for the wonderful care they provided.
To plant a tree in memory of Arletta Lauersdorf as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.