Watertown, WI - Arlene I. Lemke, 95, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Timothy Mueller officiating. Relatives and friends can gather at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at the Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. John's Lutheran Church of Watertown or to the charity of ones choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at HafemeisterFH.com.
Arlene Ida Lemke was born on February 25, 1927 in Watertown to Herman and Edna (Schumacher) Lemke.
She was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown and had attended St. John's Lutheran School. She attended Bible class, worked on the altar guild, meals on wheels, and sang in the choir for 35 years. Arlene volunteered for chapel services at Marquardt Memorial Manor, Zinzendorf, and Beverly Terrace. She was a member of AARP since 2007. Arlene worked at Midstate Shoe Factory and Lindberg Hevi-Duty. She traveled throughout the United States, Canada, and several countries in Europe. Arlene enjoyed genealogy as a hobby and reading.
She is survived by a brother John (Elsie) Lemke of Oconomowoc; nieces and nephews: Eugene (Cheryl) Burrow, Donna Mundt, Alvin (Phyllis) Burrow, Lois (Steve) Baird, Stanley (Cathy) Burrow, Phillip Burrow, Anita (Tom) Freeman, Gail (Scott) Thiede, Mark (Melissa) Lemke, Scott (Shannon) Lemke.
Arlene was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Edna Lemke, a sister Marie (Harold) Burrow, an infant brother, and a nephew David Burrow.
To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Lemke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.