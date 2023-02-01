Arbutus N. (Heller) Zubke

Lebanon, WI - Arbutus N. Zubke, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Carina Schiltz officiating. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. The burial will take place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Arbutus Norma Heller was born July 1, 1935, in Watertown, daughter of Charles and Elsie (nee Kastorff) Heller. She attended St. Mark's grade school. Arbutus married Arnold Zubke on March 6, 1954, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Watertown. She enjoyed gardening and keeping the house tidy. She was an avid card and bingo player. Most of all, Arbutus loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Arbutus is survived by her six children, Daniel Zubke, Raymond Zubke, Ricky Zubke, Nancy (Michael) Birkholz, Todd (Dione) Zubke, and Fred (Heather) Zubke; five grandchildren, Matthew Mayer, Jessica Mayer, Hannah Zubke, Lisa Zubke and James Zubke; great-grandchildren, Sierra Mayer, Aiden Floyd, Dodge, and Dillon Robinson; sister-in-law, Hilda Heller; as well as other relatives and friends.
Arbutus was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold, on January 14, 2011. She is further preceded in death by a daughter, Janette, in infancy; brothers, Clarence, Herbert, Arden, Fredrick, Karl, Elroy, Leroy, and James Heller; sisters, Dorothy Thoma and Norma Trumpf.
To plant a tree in memory of Arbutus Zubke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.