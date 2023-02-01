Arbutus N. (Heller) Zubke
July 1, 1935 - January 31, 2023

Lebanon, WI - Arbutus N. Zubke, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.

