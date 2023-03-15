Anna I. (Borchardt) Pieper

July 30, 1941 - March 13, 2023

Ashippun, WI - Anna Irene Pieper, age 81 of Ashippun, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, March 14, 2023 at her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Hartford, WI on July 30, 1941 to parents Hubert and Bessie Borchardt. She was united in marriage to husband Donald G. Pieper on July 13, 1963, and have been married for 59 loving years.

To plant a tree in memory of Anna Pieper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.