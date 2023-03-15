Anna I. (Borchardt) Pieper

Ashippun, WI - Anna Irene Pieper, age 81 of Ashippun, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, March 14, 2023 at her home, with her family by her side. She was born in Hartford, WI on July 30, 1941 to parents Hubert and Bessie Borchardt. She was united in marriage to husband Donald G. Pieper on July 13, 1963, and have been married for 59 loving years.
Anna grew up attending a one room schoolhouse, and then went on to graduate form Hartford Union High School. She started a career as a nursing aide at the Hartford Hospital for many years. Later in life and until her retirement, she was a dedicated employee working at the Oconomowoc Piggly Wiggly in the Deli department. She loved gardening, canning her homegrown goods, attending flea markets, and especially enjoyed bird watching. Anna was a woman dedicated to her church and faith, and also spent years as a Sunday School teacher for the young children. Anna was a very sweet and charming woman, who is loved and will be missed dearly.
Anna is survived by loving husband of 59 years, Donald Pieper; cherished daughter, Kris Pieper, and special family friends, Kim Morgan, and Patrick Kassens. She is preceded in death by, her parents Hubert and Bessie; her beloved son Dave Pieper; dear brothers George and Ernie Borchardt.
Funeral Services: Friday, March 17th 2023 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ashippun (N1245 St John's Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066) Visitation 11:00am to 12:50pm, Service at 1:00pm, Pastor Tillmann officiating.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Pieper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.