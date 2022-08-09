Watertown, WI - Anita R. Lueck, 89, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Clearview Health and Rehab in Juneau.
Anita was born on August 18, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Lawrence and Ruth (Schealer) Boville. She married Richard Lueck on May 3, 1952 and the couple enjoyed 50 years before his passing in 2003. She worked as a bookkeeper for Shopko for over 20 years. She was a talented first chair violinist with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra for many years. In her free time she enjoyed gardening, painting, and working on crafts. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Anita is survived by her children: Rick (Robin) Lueck, Denise Shi, Daniel (Donna) Lueck, Ron (Billie Jo Stroede-Musillami) Lueck, Mardelle (Michael) Riley, and Arthur "Rusty" Lueck, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and special friend Alice Liescher. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Carl Breitenbach, brothers Eugene and Robert, and her sister Geraldine.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Clearview in Juneau for the care and compassion given to Anita.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, August 15, 2022 at the Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home with Rev. Karl Walther presiding. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1:00pm until the time of service. Burial will follow the service at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.sv-fh.com.
