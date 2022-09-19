Alvin John Schloesser
Buy Now

August 31, 1933 - September 14, 2022 Watertown, WI -

Alvin John Schloesser was born August 31, 1933, in Le Center, MN, to John and Mary Schloesser. He was raised on the family dairy farm with his eight siblings. Alvin served in the army in New Jersey and overseas in France. On June 3, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart Margaret Meyer. They ran a small dairy farm outside Le Center until 1970. With George Wohlers, Alvin developed and patented a sweet corn harvesting system that was a significant advancement over previous methods. Alvin moved to Wisconsin to work as an Ag Engineer for Aunt Nellies Kitchen Farms; later joining Byron Equipment where he was instrumental in automating vegetable harvesting equipment until his retirement. Post-retirement, Alvin began developing condominiums and purchased Colonial Builders to continue property development. Alvin was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church for many years; later joining St. Bernard’s and serving on the committee to rebuild the steeple. He was an active member of the Watertown Elk’s Club, the Jolly Boys Investment Club, and the Watertown Country Club.

To plant a tree in memory of Alvin Schloesser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.