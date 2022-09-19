August 31, 1933 - September 14, 2022 Watertown, WI -
Alvin John Schloesser was born August 31, 1933, in Le Center, MN, to John and Mary Schloesser. He was raised on the family dairy farm with his eight siblings. Alvin served in the army in New Jersey and overseas in France. On June 3, 1953, he married his high school sweetheart Margaret Meyer. They ran a small dairy farm outside Le Center until 1970. With George Wohlers, Alvin developed and patented a sweet corn harvesting system that was a significant advancement over previous methods. Alvin moved to Wisconsin to work as an Ag Engineer for Aunt Nellies Kitchen Farms; later joining Byron Equipment where he was instrumental in automating vegetable harvesting equipment until his retirement. Post-retirement, Alvin began developing condominiums and purchased Colonial Builders to continue property development. Alvin was a member of St. Henry’s Catholic Church for many years; later joining St. Bernard’s and serving on the committee to rebuild the steeple. He was an active member of the Watertown Elk’s Club, the Jolly Boys Investment Club, and the Watertown Country Club.
The list of Alvin’s life achievements is long, but it does not tell the full story of the man that he was. He was a loving Husband to Marge during their 69 years of marriage. Alvin was a community builder and did not shy away from hard work to achieve his goals. His enthusiastic demeanor was gentle yet persuasive. He was a man of God who loved and provided for his family in extraordinary ways, including providing the opportunity for all his grandchildren to attend college. Survivors include his wife, Marge; sisters Bernadine Singer of AZ, Helen Olsen of CO and Evelyn (Steve) Tambornino of Le Center, MN; daughters Debbi (Dennis) Groeler of Lebanon, Lori (Robert) Trindade of Franklin, Ginny Bartelt of Middleton, Chris (Cindy) Schloesser of Cave Creek, AZ, Eric (Carol) Schloesser of Ixonia, Amy (Jeff) Schuldt of Franklin, and Joel Schloesser of Edgerton. He is further survived by 22 grandchildren: Jesse (Alicia Ellerby) Groeler, Alyssa (Matt) Cahoon, Susan (Nick Grode) Trindade, Robert Trindade, Joanna Trindade, Anthony Trindade, Hannah Bartelt, Matthew (Betty) Schloesser, Daniel (Lauren) Schloesser, David (Desiree) Schloesser, Melissa (Greg) Schmitt, Katie (Miguel) Balderas, Paul Schloesser, Philip (Elizabeth) Schuldt, Kelly (Michael) Mullenix, Peter (Valerie) Schuldt, Holly (Dalton) Staley, Luke Schuldt, Ellen (Austin) Polenchek, Rick McGuire, Bret McGuire, and Annika Schloesser. He is survived by 21 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Family Party Barn, W6667 Silver Creek Road, Watertown at 4 pm with a reception following the service. Memorials may be directed to The Schloesser Trust, N1397 CTH-R, Watertown, WI, 53098-4611 and will be used to create a Memorial Garden at Silver Creek in honor of Alvin.
