Allen E. Hall
August 25, 1936 - December 4, 2022

Oconomowoc, WI - Blessed are they who died in the Lord. Allen E. Hall passed from earthly strife on Sunday, December 4, 2022, into eternal life earned for him by his savior, Jesus Christ.

