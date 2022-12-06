Oconomowoc, WI - Blessed are they who died in the Lord. Allen E. Hall passed from earthly strife on Sunday, December 4, 2022, into eternal life earned for him by his savior, Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown, WI, with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Service at 11:00 a.m. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church, Alzheimer's Association, or YMCA-Waukesha. Burial willtake place at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown, WI.
Allen Edward Hall was born August 25th, 1936, in Milwaukee, son of James and Edna (nee Schall) Hall. He graduated from Milwaukee Technical High School in 1955. Allen served in the United States Army at Fort Carson, Colorado from 1956 to 1958. After his time in the army, Allen came back to Milwaukee and enrolled in an apprenticeship program for plumbing and worked for Troy plumbing for over 30 years. He was a lifelong member of Plumbers Union Local 75 in Milwaukee. In 1970, he achieved status as a Master Plumber and had continuing education at in supervisory and foreman training at Marquette University. On December 9, 2001, Allen married the former Susan Schwenzen at their house in Oconomowoc, WI. Allen loved being outdoors and was an avid golfer. In his childhood, he would help his uncle Eddie Hall with building sailboats and later in life sailed on Lake Michigan with his friends and family. After retiring, you could find him biking across the country from Florida to Texas and along the west coast.
Allen is survived by his wife Susan Hall; children, James (Linda) Hall, David Hall, Charles (Lisa) Hall; grandchildren, Alex (Amber) Hall, Dr. Samuel (Nadia) Hall, Joshua (Ashton) Hall, Jason (Andreina) Hall, Jesse (Brittany) Hall, Justin Hall, Kayla Hall; great-grandchildren Jace Hall and Eliza Hall; sister, Nancy Weisenburger; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation service is serving the family.
