Watertown, WI - Allen C. Zielke, 74, of Watertown, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will take place on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Innichement will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Allen Carl Zielke was born December 4, 1947, in Aurora, Illinois, son of Raymond and Mary Ellen (nee Hill) Zielke. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1965. Allen worked as a computer programmer for Bethesda for many years. He also owned and operated ISC in Watertown earlier in his career. Allen was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing sheepshead and rooted for Wisconsin sports teams. Most of all, Allen loved being a grandpa and great-grandpa and spending time with his family.
Allen is survived by children, Daniel (Denise) Zielke, Gail (Rick) Perez, Jeffrey (Paige) Zielke, and Mary Ellen (Andrew) Powell; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; special partner, Marcie Smith; brother, William Zielke; sister, Carol Sloan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Allen is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Susan (Wohlers), and granddaughter, Alexandria Perez.
To plant a tree in memory of Allen Zielke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.