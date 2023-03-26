Alice L. (Flint) Kuerth
Buy Now

July 28, 1925 - March 15, 2023

Watertown, WI - Alice L. Kuerth, age 97, of Watertown, Wisconsin, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her home with her son by her side. She was born in Gardner, Illinois, on July 28, 1925 to Anna (Andersen) and Delo Flint of Dwight, Illinois, and lived on their family farm with her brother, John, until she married her husband, Edwin C. Kuerth, of Forest, Illinois, on June 12, 1949. They were active communicant members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Illinois, until a job transfer brought them and their son Roger and daughter Linda to Juneau, Wisconsin, in the summer of 1963. Edwin worked as a field man for Pure Milk Association of Juneau, American Dairy Association of Wisconsin, and as owner of Shepherd's Nook Antiques in Juneau. Later on he also worked as a night patrolman for Schweiger Furniture of Jefferson, while Alice found employment as the Personnel Administrative Assistant at Clearview in Juneau, a position she was privileged to hold for 45 years.