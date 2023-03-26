Alice L. (Flint) Kuerth

Watertown, WI - Alice L. Kuerth, age 97, of Watertown, Wisconsin, fell asleep in the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at her home with her son by her side. She was born in Gardner, Illinois, on July 28, 1925 to Anna (Andersen) and Delo Flint of Dwight, Illinois, and lived on their family farm with her brother, John, until she married her husband, Edwin C. Kuerth, of Forest, Illinois, on June 12, 1949. They were active communicant members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Illinois, until a job transfer brought them and their son Roger and daughter Linda to Juneau, Wisconsin, in the summer of 1963. Edwin worked as a field man for Pure Milk Association of Juneau, American Dairy Association of Wisconsin, and as owner of Shepherd's Nook Antiques in Juneau. Later on he also worked as a night patrolman for Schweiger Furniture of Jefferson, while Alice found employment as the Personnel Administrative Assistant at Clearview in Juneau, a position she was privileged to hold for 45 years.
Alice and her husband were active and faithful members of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau since 1963. Alice took pride in her work, family, and church as she served on the Ladies' Guild and various other activities at Clearview, Luther Prep, and the American Legion Auxiliary. Gardening was her most favorite pastime and wherever she was, she always found time to plan and maintain a beautiful home and garden. Her pleasant smile and positive upbeat personality will always be treasured and remembered by all who knew her and loved her. She will be missed by many.
Alice is survived by her son, Prof. em Roger (Bonnie) Kuerth; grandchildren Pastor Benjamin (Sarah) Kuerth and Karen (Pastor Matthew) Hennig, and seven great-grandchildren: Lydia, Sophia, and Haylee Kuerth and Malachi, Micah, Noah, and Isaiah Hennig. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Linda, and numerous friends and relatives.
A funeral memorial service of thanksgiving to the Lord will be held at 12:00 noon Friday, March 31, 2023 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau, with Pastor David Brandt and Pastor Ben Kuerth officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Internment will take place next to the church in Juneau City Cemetery following the service, to be followed by a brief luncheon in the church basement.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church and/or Luther Preparatory School in Watertown. The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for their extraordinary loving care and concern and to the pastors of St. Luke Ev. Lutheran Church of Watertown and St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Juneau.
...Blessed, are the dead, who die in the Lord from henceforth; yes, says the Spirit, that they may rest from their labors; and their works do follow them. (Rev. 14:13)
