Alice A. (Hafferman) Alfheim

Shawano, WI - Alice A. Alfheim, age 82, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Shawano. She was born on October 24, 1939, to the late John and Elba (Wockenfus) Hafferman in Shawano. Alice was a graduate of Bowler High School with the class of 1957. She was united in marriage to Gerald H. Alfheim on November 30, 1957, in Tilleda, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death. Alice loved traveling with her husband, Jerry. They visited most of the lower 48 states including Hawaii and Alaska. She was a member of Elias Lutheran Church of Gresham.
She is survived by her children, Keith Alfheim and Paula Niemann; grandchildren, Ashley Milburn, Ericka (Jake) Schultz, Kyle (Cecilia) Alfheim, and Rachel Niemann; great grandchildren, Riff, Elcie, Adalynn, Emryn, Lillian and Lenora; and brother, Ken (Ruth) Hafferman.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; son, David Alfheim; son-in-law, Ernest Niemann; parents; and brothers and sisters, Don, Roland, Genevieve, Lester and Mavis.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Elias Lutheran Church with Rev. Lois Graper officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am until the time of service at the church. Burial will be at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Alfheim as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.