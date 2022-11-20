Alice A. (Borth) Lange

Watertown, WI - Alice A. Lange, 95, of Watertown, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Riverview Assisted Living in Watertown.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 11 a.m. at Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown (557 Juneau St.) with Rev. Michael Jensen officiating. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made atwww.hafemeisterfh.com
Alice AdelaBorth was born April 20, 1927 in Watertown, daughter of Reinhold and Ida (nee Christian) Borth.Alice was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, and she graduated from St. John's Lutheran School.She went on to graduate from Watertown High School in 1945. Alice worked at Merchants National Bank as a teller before becoming an accountant at Fischers Department Store. Alice married Lester Lange on November 8, 1974. She was an avid bowler. Alice loved travelling. She visited all 50 states and collected a plate from each. Alice enjoyed craft work. She was a member of St. Mark's Church in Watertown and served in its Ladies' Aid.
Alice is survived by nieces and nephews, Audrey (Art) Krueger of Ixonia, Darlene (Harry) Dopke, Karla Borth, Karen Borth, and Larry (Mary) Braunschweig, all of Watertown, Jim Braunschweig of Menomonee, Randy (Kelly)Braunschweig of Watertown, and Sue (Keith) Fuchs of Neenah; step-children, Carl (Nancy) Lange of Conover, Paul (Sandy) Lange of Watertown, and Helen (Kent) Mayer of Rogers, AR; as well as great-nieces and nephews; step-grandchildren and a step-great-granddaughter; along with other relatives and friends.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband; siblings,Clarence (LaVerna) Borth,Frieda Borth, Ruth (Palmer) Kasten, Edna (Melvin)Braunschweig; twin brothers in infancy, Elmer and Erich Borth; nephews, Dale and Lyle Borth.
