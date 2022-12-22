Watertown, WI - Alfred M. Herde, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Park Terrace in Watertown.
Al was born July 5, 1928, in Jefferson, the son of Edmund and Martha (Vogel) Herde. He attended St. Lawrence Grade School and graduated from Jefferson High School. On October 1, 1949, Al married the love of his life and soulmate Harriet Mae Gruel at the Watertown Moravian Church with Rev. Victor Thomas presiding. Harriet preceded Al in death, passing on September 21, 2015.
Al enlisted in the US Army Engineers and served from January to April in 1952 during the Korean War. He worked with his father as a well rig operator for 10 years and then for another ten years with Jefferson Well Drilling. Al retired from the Watertown Water Department after 24 years of employment.
Al always appreciated the relatives across the country that kept in touch with letters, cards and phone calls.
Al is survived by his nieces, nephews, and cousins Doreen (Bill) Sing-Delo, Connie (Gary) Curtis, Murial Plichta, Dan (Marilyn) Herde, Elaine (Jack) Wolf, and Wesley (Katie) Wolf. Al is also survived by special friends Karen and Jeff Small, Alissa (Aaron) Larson, and Scott (Veronica Snell) Small.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, wife Harriet Herde, and relatives Drew Slaby and Ted Slaby.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at Marquardt for the loving care provided to Al during his stay.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown with Rev. Jane Gehler presiding.
