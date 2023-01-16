Alfred E. Stangler

February 25, 1938 - January 11, 2023
Waterloo, WI - Alfred "Al" Stangler, age 84 of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at his home.
Waterloo, WI - Alfred "Al" Stangler, age 84 of Waterloo, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023 at his home.
Al was born on February 25, 1938 in Watertown, WI, the son of Roman & Clara (Kottwitz) Stangler. He graduated from Waterloo High School, and later attended MATC where he graduated with a degree as an Electrician. Al was a proud life-time member of the Knights of Columbus, and member of the American Legion.
Al married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Christman, on May 14, 1960 and was happily married for 62 years.
Al served in the Army National Guard for 5 years. He worked at Zibell Sheet Metal, and Marshall Production Enterprise. Al worked for 39 years at Perry Printing Corporation before enjoying his retirement.
Al enjoyed spending time at their cottage where he taught his grandchildren the art of fishing. He loved spending time hunting, and watching the Packers. He could often be found in the garage or his workshop fixing any and everything! Al and Arlene looked forward to their visits with his sisters Jeanie and Elaine/Gene, and sister-in-law Carole.
He enjoyed playing cards with their best friends, Ron and Dianne. Al always had a sparkle in his eye and a mischievous smile.
Al is survived by his loving wife Arlene, two children Jodi (Eric) Little of Lake Mills, and John (Lisa) of Cottage Grove. He was most proud of his 7 grandchildren: Katie (Brennan) Schmidt, Carley (Zach), Emily, Sabrina (Collin), Abby (Zach), Alison, and Ben; and his sisters Jeanie Schoen and Elaine (Gene) Riege. Al is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Randy, brother Ray, sister Pat, sister-in-law Jean Finkler and other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 2:30 until the time of service at the church. Al will be laid to rest at St. Joseph's Cemetery in a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul/Lake Mills or Zachariah's Acres/Oconomowoc in Al's name.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Waterloo is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.
