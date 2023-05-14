January 17, 1956 - May 8, 2023
Watertown, WI - Alan R. Hetzel, The Self Proclaimed King of Watertown, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023, at the age of 67.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Hafemeister Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Family and friends may gather from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Highland Memorial Park. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Alan Richard Hetzel was born January 17, 1956, in Milwaukee, the son of Richard Norbert Hetzel and Florence Irene (nee Kosinski) Hetzel. He graduated from Bayview High School in Milwaukee. A couple of years down the road he met Dawn Nickel and together they had 2 children, Amanda and Bobby. For a number of years Alan Was employed by Bally's/NAMCO, during that time he ran multiple arcades throughout Wisconsin and Illinois. In 1992, Al moved to Watertown with his family. Al made Watertown his home and truly loved the people and the city. Alan's entrepreneurial spirit helped him with various businesses. Many will remember him for owning and operating Sidelines Bar, it was a place where Al could have all his friends around and meet some new friends along the way. After Sidelines closed Alan worked with Nielsen's Amusements and enjoyed that he was still able to see all his friends while he was out running around. Al will be remembered for always having a joke even if it was not the right time or place. He loved making others laugh and that will surely be missed. He enjoyed and knew a little bit about just about anything.
Alan is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Tim) Miller; grandchildren, Chase, Connor, Makade, Tristan, Aryanna, Zander, and Thatcher Miller; sister, Donna (nee Hetzel) Miller; brother, Bob Hetzel; Nephew, Dan Toellner; niece, Kayleen Toellner; special friends, "Boston" Jennifer Hall and Niels Nielsen; and many other special friends and relatives.
Alan is preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bobby" Hetzel; and his parents.
