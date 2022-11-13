Watertown, WI - Alan D. Sanders, 76, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Bedrock Health Center in Watertown.
Alan was born on November 2, 1946 in Minnesota, the son of Duane and Marcella (Smith) Sanders. He married the love of his life Carol Neubauer on June 25, 1977 and the couple enjoyed 45 years of marriage. He was a long time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. He was also a member of VISTA- Volunteers in Service to America, and the Watertown Conservation Club. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and playing with his grandchildren. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Alan is survived by his wife Carol, children: Jason Sanders, Lorey Smith, Stepchildren: Barb (Phil) McAleer, Brian Eicksteadt, Gregg Eicksteadt, Pat Eicksteadt. 11 Grandchildren: Eric, Tina, Jamie, Laura, Phil, Ashley, Shannon, Aaron, Dylan, Gabby, Ryan, 5 Great-grandchildren Annabelle, Brooke, Catherine, Sarah, Cayden, and his brother Douglas Sanders. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Susan.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Brett Brauer presiding. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials in Alan's honor to Trinity Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
