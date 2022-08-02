Alan "Al" Niay
Buy Now

May 9, 1949 - July 29, 2022

Watertown, WI - Alan "Al" A. Niay, age 73, of Watertown, WI, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Friday, July 29, 2022.

To plant a tree in memory of Alan Niay as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.