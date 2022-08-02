Alan "Al" Niay

Watertown, WI - Alan "Al" A. Niay, age 73, of Watertown, WI, passed away unexpectedly, at his home on Friday, July 29, 2022.
Al was born on May 9, 1949, in Watertown, the son of Maurice and Jacqueline (nee Patey) Niay. He was a 1967 graduate of Watertown High School. On April 28, 1973, Al married the love of his life, Mary Jayne Wendt at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown.
Al worked over 40 years at Watertown Metal Products before retiring. He belonged to the Izaak Walton League and Wisconsin National Guard units. Al was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed his time outdoors, and up north with family and friends. His memory will live within the hearts of his grandchildren, whom he was so proud of.
Al will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 years, Mary Jayne Niay; daughters, Deanne Niay (fiancé John Tomasello) and Michele (Brian) Munzel; grandchildren, Evan Munzel, Austin Munzel and Ava Tomasello.
He is further survived by his brothers, Jacques (Bonnie) Niay, Michael Niay, and Bernard (Cathy Ihde) Niay; sister-in-law, Cheryl (Bruce) Taylor; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Jacqueline Niay, and in-laws; Wayne and Lucille Wendt.
Per Al's wishes, a private service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
