Fort Atkinson, WI - Aaron W. Warren, 59, Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 17, 2023. He was born on November 29, 1963 to Boyd and Nancy (Berg) Warren.
He was a graduate of Lake Mills High School Class of 1982 and went on to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees from UW-Whitewater.
Aaron married Pamela Nowak on September 11, 1999 in Milwaukee and they welcomed their beautiful daughter Serafina on May 3, 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter Serafina; parents, Boyd and Nancy Warren; sisters, Cathy (Stan) Burrow, Cristina Hanson; brothers-in-law, Christopher (Erika) Nowak, Jeffrey (Katie) Nowak; father- and mother-in-law Robert and Rosemary Nowak; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Brett) Peppler, Lizzy Burrow (Antonio Tarantino), Greta & Ava Hanson, Aiden & Alex Nowak, Charlie, Jimmy & Cally Nowak; great-nephews Brice & Ethan Peppler. As well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Aaron was a member of the National Championship UW-W wheelchair basketball team, was an avid hunter, loved to read, as well as listen to the blues while enjoying a fine cigar. Most of all he enjoyed spending time goofing around with Nina and snuggling his dogs. Aaron never met a stranger and usually left them laughing. His wish was for people to raise a toast and tell a good story about him.
If desired, memorials may be made in Aaron's name to the Christopher Reeve Foundation, Jefferson County Humane Society or the UW-W Wheelchair Basketball Team.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pyramid, 117 S. Main, Lake Mills, WI.