DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Denver Nuggets to their first NBA Championship with a 94-89 win over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

The Nuggets led 81-76 with just over four minutes remaining, but Miami used a 13-7 run to take an 89-88 lead with 1:38 to play on Jimmy Butler’s pair of free throws.

