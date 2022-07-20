University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh graduates

OSHKOSH —  The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh held its 148th spring commencement May 14 with nearly 1,500 students earning bachelor’s, master’s, associate and doctoral degrees. They joined the ranks of more than 100,000 UW-Oshkosh alumni.

Local students included:

Watertown — Kelly M. Bulman, College of Education and Human Services, master of science in education, special education; Mia L. Haines, College of Nursing, bachelor of science in nursing; Erin G. Steuerwald, College of Education and Human Services, master of science in education, teaching and learning; and Jared C. Wehking, College of Business, bachelor of business administration, finance.

Jefferson — Hannah L. Bingham, College of Nursing, bachelor of science in nursing.

Johnson Creek — Samuel Troy Green, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, criminal justice.

Juneau — Symantha L. Benzing, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of social work; and Whitney M. Pitzlin, College of Nursing, master of science in nursing, nursing educator.

Lake Mills — Brittney L. Rockney, College of Business, bachelor of business administration, management.

Lowell — Tanner T. Neuman, College of Business, bachelor of business administration, marketing.

Neosho — Mallory A. Knight, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of fine arts, fine arts (graphic design).

Reeseville — Margaret Ivers, College of Education and Human Services, master of science in education, professional counseling (clinical mental health).

Load comments