Wisconsin Lutheran College graduates

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College announced its students who graduated in May 2022.

The local students include:

Mason Zuehlke, of Watertown, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree in music. Zuehlke is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

Kalies Birkholz, of Watertown, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in sport and exercise science. Birkholz is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Kayla Grundman, of Waterloo, graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in psychology and neuroscience. Grundman is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

James Neuberger, of Lake Mills, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry. Neuberger is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Jessica Rush, of Watertown, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. Rush is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

Keyera Giese, of Watertown, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing. Giese is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Abigail Hackbarth, of Lake Mills, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing. Hackbarth is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Kalandria Madrid, of Watertown, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing. Madrid is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Wisconsin Lutheran College is a private Christian college, founded in 1973 and is located on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa. 

