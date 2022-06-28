WHITEWATER — The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean's list for the 2022 spring semester.
To be named to the dean's list, students must receive a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
The registrar's office reports 3,237 students were selected for the dean's list for the spring semester. About 11,500 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
Watertown — Elias Adrian, Megan Bacchi, Ethan Bergen, TJ Christensen, Chante Cole-Poe, Venessa Dearborn, Luke Ellis, Cassidy Ewert, Makayla Giese, Kirsten Gutkowski, Clayton Haase, Peter Hensen, Jack Heier, Kylie Jacobs, Ty Jahnke, Zach Jaworski, Nick Juhl, Riley Lang, Ryan Punzel, Seth Roberts, Bryce Rothschadl, Derek Rowedder, Becca Thayer, Mercedes Wegner, Krista Wenninger, Conor Wheeler, Oliver Wink, Zachary Zubke and Christian Milnamow.
Helenville — Zach Buddig and Emily Hottinger.
Hustisford — Kathryn Graham.
Iron Ridge — Teresa Krogmann, Emma Passig and Honoria Schabel.
Ixonia — Dakota Batura, Caleb Flaten-Moore, Justin Krause, Norah Krause, Kourtney McDonald, Aubrey Papentjhien, Kamila Szczodruch and Michel Westley.
Jefferson — Payton Biwer, Avarie Collman, Jeta Dehari, Jeton Dehari, Courtney Dudndkleberger, Reese Fetherston, Kayla Gehrmann, Megan Gleisner, Lauren Haas, Dalton Krueger, Dj Lueloff, Daustin Martin, Sam McClure, Lizzie Meyers, Amanda Nelson, Samantha Ness, Cynthia Ramirez, Riley Rogers, Emely Tovar, Mitchell Vogel, Annabelle Wedekind, Quincy Wilharm, Kamin Wolter, Zia Wolter and Joseph Young.
Johnson Creek — Abigail Craven, Tessa Fitzsimmons, Mel Gerbitz, Sraah Hanfler, Nick Hauser, Minnie Hintz, Teddy Johnson and Rylie Thomas.
Juneau — Peter Mountin and Bekah Otte.
Lowell — Grace Caine.
Lake Mills — Sara Atwater, Ian Behling Isaac Behling, Stephanie Behm, Sara Brickman, Luis Castellanos Solano, Corey Ferris, Anne Marie France, Madelyn Henderson, Savannah Hernandez, Kelsey Hibbard, Jonathon Lund, Samanatha Meister, Jaxson Retrum, Claire Smith, Harper Untz, Emma Wallace and Katherine Wozniak.
Neosho — Kyle Feucht and Julia Gauthier.
Reeseville — Gabe Behymer, Christopher Gomez, Dakota Grueneberg, Ashley Krueger and Kari Westphal.
Rubicon — Carter Voigt.
Sullivan — Kendrah Kaiser and Morgan Keske.
Waterloo — Mitchel Fry, Blake Kes and Seth Lozano.
