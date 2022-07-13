University of Wisconsin-Stout graduates

MENOMONIE — The following students from the area graduated in May 2022 from University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.

Enrollment was 7,670 in the fall. The university graduated 876 undergraduate and 229 graduate school students in May.

UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

Following are graduates from the area:

Watertown — Nicole McConville, bachelor of fine arts in interior design; Emily Mitchell, bachelor of fine arts in studio art; and Shannon Schultz, bachelor of science in packaging.

Ixonia — Jesse Phelps, master of science in training and human resources development.

Johnson Creek — Brett Miller, bachelor of science in business administration.

Juneau — Morgan Justmann, bachelor of science in dietetics; and Zachary Schmitt, bachelor of science in construction.

Lake Mills — Shannon Jones, bachelor of science in applied science; Chad McFarlane, degree in school psychology; and Benjamin Odrich, bachelor of science in computer science.

