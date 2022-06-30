UW-Platteville chancellor's list

PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor's list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2022 semester.

Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:

Jefferson — Danielle Chwala, elementary education and Kastyn Hebbe, biology.

Johnson Creek — Micah Garvey, environmental science  and conservation.

Lowell — John Caine, industrial technology management.

Reeseville — Levi Smith, criminal justice.

Sullivan — Audrey Pelikan, ornamental horticulture, soil and crop science.

