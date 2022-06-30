Newsmakers, UW-Platteville chancellor's list Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Jun 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-Platteville chancellor's listPLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its chancellor's list, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2022 semester.Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:Jefferson — Danielle Chwala, elementary education and Kastyn Hebbe, biology.Johnson Creek — Micah Garvey, environmental science and conservation.Lowell — John Caine, industrial technology management.Reeseville — Levi Smith, criminal justice.Sullivan — Audrey Pelikan, ornamental horticulture, soil and crop science. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Proposed 'drag' event ruffles some feathers 67-year-old dump truck driver loses life in crash Joyce Louise (Kottwitz) Jeffers Crogan caps career as All-American at Upper Iowa 15-year-old boy drowns in Sullivan pond Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 6-23
