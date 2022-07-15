UW Oshkosh dean's list, honor roll

OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials have released the names of students who qualified for the dean's list and honor roll in spring 2022 across its campuses.

The term grade-point average requirement for university honor roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for dean's list is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.

To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. Area students recognized included:

Watertown — Paige Bacchi, honor roll; Mackenzie Booth, dean's list; Denali Bruce, honor roll; Alayna Clark, dean's list; Casandra Frentzel, dean's list; Hanna Gilbert, honor roll; Marissa Haines, dean's list; Mia Haines, dean's list; Johnaycia Holmes, honor roll; Taylor Sprenger, dean's list; and Payton Zubke, honor roll.

Iron Ridge — Tyler Fink, dean's list.

Ixonia — Kassidy Detvan, honor roll; and Augustus Marks, honor roll.

Jefferson — Hannah Bingham, dean's list; Sidney Koenigs, honor roll; Mariah Linse, dean's list; and Chelsea Shuda, dean's list.

Juneau — Meygan Benzing, honor roll; Symantha Benzing, dean's list; Amanda Krueger, dean's list; and Heather Shoemaker, dean's list.

Lake Mills — Seth Bolin, dean's list; Linda Branzolewski, honor roll; Cheyenne Mitchell, honor roll; Brittney Rockney, dean's list; Samuel Schwartz, honor roll; Mackenzie Shade, honor roll; Dylan Smith, honor roll; and Carcin Woodland, dean's list.

Neosho — Mallory Knight, dean's list.

Rubicon — Abigail Holappa, dean's list.

Waterloo — Makenna Holzhueter, honor roll.

