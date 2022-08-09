UW-Madison graduates
MADISON — About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14, including students from the area.
Here are the degree recipients from the area:
Watertown — Daniela Castellon, School of Education, bachelor of science-education, elementary education, graduated with distinction; Nakia Fuller, School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy, pharmacy; Kailyn Haberman, College of Letters and Science, master of social work, social work; Cecelia Hickey, School of Pharmacy, bachelor of science-pharmaceutical sciences; Emily Huber, School of Pharmacy, bachelor of science-pharmacology and toxicology; Kelly Koch, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biology, graduated with highest distinction; Richard Smith, School of Nursing, bachelor of science-nursing; Michaela Suski, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts with honors in the liberal arts, computer sciences and statistics, graduated with distinction; Colin Uecker, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, dairy science; and Faron Voigt, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-industrial engineering.
Helenville — Noah Argus, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-mechanical engineering.
Ixonia — Karolynn Kunz, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, psychology.
Jefferson — Blake Bare, College of Letters and Science, master of social work, social work; Alexandra Kissel, College of Engineering, master of science-mechanical engineering; Ryan Messer, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, political science; and Lizzi Sheil, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, biology and gender and women’s studies, graduated with distinction.
Johnson Creek — Kiana Gosh, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, biology; Paul Hollenberger, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, genetics and genomics; and Nathan Poser, School of Veterinary Medicine, doctor of veterinary medicine, veterinary medicine.
Juneau — Lukas Hauptli, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, social welfare; Carlos Puga, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, economics, legal studies and political science.
Lake Mills — Benjamin Bollig, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of science, history; Madi Ekstrom, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science-community and nonprofit leadership, community and nonprofit leadership; Zachary Ferris, School of Business, master of accountancy, business, accounting; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, economics and political science, graduated with distinction; Ryan Messmer, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science-biological systems engineering; Sarah Nelson, School of Business, bachelor of business administration, business finance, investment and banking and business supply chain management; Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, music and philosophy; Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-electrical engineering; Patrick Stiles, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-materials science and engineering, materials science and engineering; Austin Walsh, school of Medicine & Public Health, master of physician assistant studies, physician assistant; and Grace Ward, School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of physical therapy, physical therapy.
Lebanon — Sierra Kuehl, School of Pharmacy, doctor of pharmacy, pharmacy.
Sullivan — Daniel Arndorfer, School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of medicine, medicine; Samantha Prince, School of Medicine & Public Health, doctor of medicine, medicine; and Janelle Wenzel, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science-human development and family studies, human development and family studies.
Waterloo — Kendall James, College of Engineering, bachelor of science-civil engineering; and Lily Marthaler, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, English and history.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.