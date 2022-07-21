LA CROSSE — Several area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 112th annual spring commencement was held at the La Crosse Center May 15.
Students earning degrees in May included:
Watertown — Quinlan Bedford, bachelor of science, computer science major; Dylan Fagerland, bachelor of science, finance major; Griffin Harris, bachelor of science, biology major, honors; Hannah Kuehl, bachelor of science, political science major; Molly Lang, bachelor of science, finance major; and Andy Schneider, bachelor of science, information systems major.
Iron Ridge — Breanna Cisewski, bachelor of science, sociology major.
Jefferson — Jaden Gallardo, bachelor of science, biology major in aquatic science concentration; and Logan Latsch, bachelor of science, finance major.
Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, bachelor of science, public health and community health edducation major, honors.
Lake Mills — Kayli Buchli, bachelor of science, physics major in biomedical concentration; and Emma Evenson, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science major in exercise science pre-professional track.
Neosho — Josh Fredrick, bachelor of science, finance major; Sarah Griebenow, education specialist, school psychology.
Waterloo — Carly Coulthart, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science major in exercise science pre-professional track, highest honors.
