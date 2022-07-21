UW-La Crosse graduates

LA CROSSE — Several area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May. The 112th annual spring commencement was held at the La Crosse Center  May 15.

Students earning degrees in May included:

Watertown — Quinlan Bedford, bachelor of science, computer science major; Dylan Fagerland, bachelor of science, finance major; Griffin Harris, bachelor of science, biology major, honors; Hannah Kuehl, bachelor of science, political science major; Molly Lang, bachelor of science, finance major; and Andy Schneider, bachelor of science, information systems major.

Iron Ridge — Breanna Cisewski, bachelor of science, sociology major.

Jefferson — Jaden Gallardo, bachelor of science, biology major in aquatic science concentration; and Logan Latsch, bachelor of science, finance major.

Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, bachelor of science, public health and community health edducation major, honors.

Lake Mills — Kayli Buchli, bachelor of science, physics major in biomedical concentration; and Emma Evenson, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science major in exercise science pre-professional track.

Neosho — Josh Fredrick, bachelor of science, finance major; Sarah Griebenow, education specialist, school psychology.

Waterloo — Carly Coulthart, bachelor of science, exercise and sport science major in exercise science pre-professional track, highest honors.

