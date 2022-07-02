UW-La Crosse dean's list

LACROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending May.

Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Watertown — Matt Brewster, psychology major; Griffin Harris, biology major; Kaylee Jablonski, radiologic science major with radiation therapy emphasis; Izak Jensen, microbiology major with biomedical concentration; Brian Katzenberger, exercise and sport science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Hannah Kuehl, Political Science major

Katie Schleicher, Mathematics Education major

Mikaela Schneider, Sociology major

Jonah Seibel, Chemistry major: Environmental Science Concentration

Tia Zimmermann, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major

Beaver Dam, WI

Harlee Bussewitz, Psychology major

Rebecca Dray, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Hannah Duke, Biochemistry major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification

Marshall Goodrich, Public Health and Community Health Education major

Jaycee Gundert, Finance major

Sydney Hocker, Public Health and Community Health Education major

Kendric Jimenez, Management major

Aleiah Pillsbury, Biology major

Grace Scharfenberg, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major

Tyler Schultz, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Paige Schumann, Exercise and Sport Science major: Sport Management

Anna Streblow, Therapeutic Recreation major

Angelique Vega, Biology major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Brownsville, WI

Josie Jurena, Public Health and Community Health Education major

Marin Reed, International Business major

Columbus, WI

Ryan King, Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education major

Brenden Lillo, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major

Elise Lundeen, Sociology major

Molly O'Keefe, Radiologic Science major: Diagnostic Medical Sonography with General/Vascular Emphasis

Aly Theilen, Elementary/Middle Education and Spanish Education major

Fort Atkinson, WI

Madelyn Hansen, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Olivia Kees, Marketing major

Alexa Koegel, Sociology major

Jenna Lovejoy, Exercise and Sport Science major: Physical, Adapted, and School Health Education

Aidan McDonough, Finance major

Hailey Paske, Marketing major

Taylor Romens, Marketing major

Travis Sykes, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Helenville, WI

Josh Emery, Undeclared major - CASSH

Kendra Kasper, Psychology major

Horicon, WI

Maggie Condon, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major

Hustisford, WI

Megan Bloomhuff, Nuclear Medicine Technology major

Iron Ridge, WI

Breanna Cisewski, Sociology major

Ixonia, WI

Aly Dobratz, Psychology major

Elli Duddeck, Accountancy major

Macy Maier, Psychology major

Emma Rosolek, Therapeutic Recreation major

Jefferson, WI

Nicole Hachtel, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major

Alison Hauser, Management major

Lindsey Krause, Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education major

Logan Latsch, Finance major

Ian McGowan, Recreation Management major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis

Lauren Nash, Public Health and Community Health Education major

Sawyer Peterson, Radiation Therapy major

Francis Watson, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major

Johnson Creek, WI

Hailey Garsky, Public Health and Community Health Education major

Maddy Garvey, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major

Spencer Hans, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Nevaeh Hehr, Undeclared major - CBA

Juneau, WI

Jamie Huber, Management major

Lake Mills, WI

Tyson Baker, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Bronwyn Bond, English major: Writing and Rhetoric Studies Emphasis

Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation major

Lauren Cordy, Marketing major

Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education major

Katie Palmer, Marketing major

Lomira, WI

Claire Limberg, Marketing major

Mayville, WI

Taylor Trost, Communication Studies major: Interpersonal Communication Emphasis

Rubicon, WI

Madelynn Chaput, Undeclared major - CBA

Amber Creegan, Undeclared major - CSH

Sullivan, WI

Morgan Graf, Exercise and Sport Science major: Sport Management

Cory Kaiser, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Emily Stuart, Clinical Laboratory Science major

Ella Yost, Psychology major

Waterloo, WI

Carly Coulthart, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track

Grace Meyer, Biology major: Biomedical Science Concentration

Maddie Riddle, Sociology major

Lucas Schneider, Finance major

Lily Stonestreet, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major

Jaylen Vinney, Public Administration major

Gizelle Zimbric, Finance major

