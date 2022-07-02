UW-La Crosse dean's list
LACROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending May.
Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Watertown — Matt Brewster, psychology major; Griffin Harris, biology major; Kaylee Jablonski, radiologic science major with radiation therapy emphasis; Izak Jensen, microbiology major with biomedical concentration; Brian Katzenberger, exercise and sport science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Hannah Kuehl, Political Science major
Katie Schleicher, Mathematics Education major
Mikaela Schneider, Sociology major
Jonah Seibel, Chemistry major: Environmental Science Concentration
Tia Zimmermann, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major
Beaver Dam, WI
Harlee Bussewitz, Psychology major
Rebecca Dray, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Hannah Duke, Biochemistry major with American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology (ASBMB) Certification
Marshall Goodrich, Public Health and Community Health Education major
Jaycee Gundert, Finance major
Sydney Hocker, Public Health and Community Health Education major
Kendric Jimenez, Management major
Aleiah Pillsbury, Biology major
Grace Scharfenberg, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major
Tyler Schultz, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Paige Schumann, Exercise and Sport Science major: Sport Management
Anna Streblow, Therapeutic Recreation major
Angelique Vega, Biology major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Brownsville, WI
Josie Jurena, Public Health and Community Health Education major
Marin Reed, International Business major
Columbus, WI
Ryan King, Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education major
Brenden Lillo, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major
Elise Lundeen, Sociology major
Molly O'Keefe, Radiologic Science major: Diagnostic Medical Sonography with General/Vascular Emphasis
Aly Theilen, Elementary/Middle Education and Spanish Education major
Fort Atkinson, WI
Madelyn Hansen, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Olivia Kees, Marketing major
Alexa Koegel, Sociology major
Jenna Lovejoy, Exercise and Sport Science major: Physical, Adapted, and School Health Education
Aidan McDonough, Finance major
Hailey Paske, Marketing major
Taylor Romens, Marketing major
Travis Sykes, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Helenville, WI
Josh Emery, Undeclared major - CASSH
Kendra Kasper, Psychology major
Horicon, WI
Maggie Condon, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major
Hustisford, WI
Megan Bloomhuff, Nuclear Medicine Technology major
Iron Ridge, WI
Breanna Cisewski, Sociology major
Ixonia, WI
Aly Dobratz, Psychology major
Elli Duddeck, Accountancy major
Macy Maier, Psychology major
Emma Rosolek, Therapeutic Recreation major
Jefferson, WI
Nicole Hachtel, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major
Alison Hauser, Management major
Lindsey Krause, Elementary/Middle Education and Special Education major
Logan Latsch, Finance major
Ian McGowan, Recreation Management major: Outdoor Recreation Emphasis
Lauren Nash, Public Health and Community Health Education major
Sawyer Peterson, Radiation Therapy major
Francis Watson, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major
Johnson Creek, WI
Hailey Garsky, Public Health and Community Health Education major
Maddy Garvey, Elementary/Middle Childhood Education major
Spencer Hans, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Nevaeh Hehr, Undeclared major - CBA
Juneau, WI
Jamie Huber, Management major
Lake Mills, WI
Tyson Baker, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Bronwyn Bond, English major: Writing and Rhetoric Studies Emphasis
Ryann Burger, Therapeutic Recreation major
Lauren Cordy, Marketing major
Taylor Moker, Public Health and Community Health Education major
Katie Palmer, Marketing major
Lomira, WI
Claire Limberg, Marketing major
Mayville, WI
Taylor Trost, Communication Studies major: Interpersonal Communication Emphasis
Rubicon, WI
Madelynn Chaput, Undeclared major - CBA
Amber Creegan, Undeclared major - CSH
Sullivan, WI
Morgan Graf, Exercise and Sport Science major: Sport Management
Cory Kaiser, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Emily Stuart, Clinical Laboratory Science major
Ella Yost, Psychology major
Waterloo, WI
Carly Coulthart, Exercise and Sport Science major: Exercise Science - Pre-professional Track
Grace Meyer, Biology major: Biomedical Science Concentration
Maddie Riddle, Sociology major
Lucas Schneider, Finance major
Lily Stonestreet, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education major
Jaylen Vinney, Public Administration major
Gizelle Zimbric, Finance major
