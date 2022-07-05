UW-La Crosse dean's list

LA CROSSE — The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year, ending May 2022.

Qualification for the dean's list is limited to students who have attained outstanding academic achievement. To be eligible, students must have earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.

Students on the dean's list from this area include:

Watertown — Matt Brewster, psychology major; Griffin Harris, biology major; Kaylee Jablonski, radiologic science major with radiation therapy emphasis; Izak Jensen, microbiology major with biomedical concentration; Brian Katzenberger, exercise and sport science major with pre-professional track; Hannah Kuehl, political science major; Katie Schleicher, mathematics education major; Mikaela Schneider, sociology major; Jonah Seibel, chemistry major with environmental science concentration; and Tia Zimmermann, elementary/middle childhood education major.

Helenville — Josh Emery, undeclared major; and Kendra Kasper, psychology major.

Hustisford — Megan Bloomhuff, nuclear medicine technology major.

Iron Ridge — Breanna Cisewski, sociology major.

Ixonia — Aly Dobratz, psychology major; Elli Duddeck, accountancy major; Macy Maier, psychology major; and Emma Rosolek, therapeutic recreation major.

Jefferson — Nicole Hachtel, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Alison Hauser, management major; Lindsey Krause, elementary/middle education and special education major; Logan Latsch, finance major; Ian McGowan, recreation management major with outdoor recreation emphasis; Lauren Nash, public health and community health education major; Sawyer Peterson, radiation therapy major; and Francis Watson, elementary/middle childhood education major.

Johnson Creek — Hailey Garsky, public health and community eealth education major; Maddy Garvey, elementary/middle childhood education major; Spencer Hans, exercise and sport science major with pre-professional track; Nevaeh Hehr, undeclared major.

Juneau — Jamie Huber, management major.

Lake Mills — Tyson Baker, exercise and sport science major with pre-professional track; Bronwyn Bond, English major with writing and rhetoric studies emphasis; Ryann Burger, therapeutic recreation major; Lauren Cordy, marketing major; Taylor Moker, public health and community health education major; and Katie Palmer, marketing major.

Sullivan — Morgan Graf, exercise and sport science major with sport management; Cory Kaiser, exercise and sport science major with exercise science with pre-professional track; Emily Stuart, clinical laboratory science major; and Ella Yost, psychology major.

Waterloo — Carly Coulthart, exercise and sport science major with pre-professional track; Grace Meyer, biology major with biomedical science concentration; Maddie Riddle, sociology major; Lucas Schneider, finance major; Lily Stonestreet, early childhood through middle childhood education major; Jaylen Vinney, public administration major; and Gizelle Zimbric, finance major.

Load comments