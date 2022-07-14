Wisconsin Lutheran College dean's list
MILWAUKEE — Area students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for dean's list, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher. The students include:
Hans Rupnow, of Watertown, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. He is a graduate of Mankato West High School.
Keyera Giese, of Watertown, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Katherine Guld, of Lake Mills, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Marilyn Klein, of Watertown, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Elise Meier, of Watertown, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
James Neuberger, of Lake Mills, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. He is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Joy Thompson-Wurz, of Lake Mills, a freshman at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Laura Zank, of Juneau, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Sierra Ebert, of Ixonia, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Lake Country Lutheran High School.
Miriam Helwig, of Lake Mills, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Helwig is a graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
Samantha Marshall, of Hustisford, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School.
Ainsley Howard, of Jefferson, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Howard is a graduate of Jefferson High School.
Jena Smith, of Lake Mills, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Smith is a graduate of Lake Mills High School.
Jennifer Zastrow, of Hartford, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. Zastrow is a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School.
Megan Neu, of Watertown, a junior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Watertown High School.
Lydia Lindemann, of Watertown, a sophomore at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
Jessica Rush, of Watertown, a senior at Wisconsin Lutheran College. She is a graduate of Luther Preparatory School.
Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, nationally ranked Christian college in Milwaukee that serves 1,100 traditional undergraduate, adult, and graduate students through its on-campus and online programming.
