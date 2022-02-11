MILWAUKEE — Local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2021 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The grade point average threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the dean’s list.
The undergraduate GPA requirement is 3.5 for the following colleges: the Diederich College of Communication, the College of Business Administration, the College of Health Sciences, the Opus College of Engineering and the College of Nursing. All other programs have a 3.75 GPA minimum.
Watertown — Zac Beine, bachelor of science, biomedical sciences; Sofia Cortes, bachelor of science, middle/secondary education; Amanda Piel, bachelor of science, biomedical sciences; and Ben Smith, bachelor of science, information systems.
Jefferson — Reese Gee, bachelor of arts, political science.
Johnson Creek — Nayeli Mares, bachelor of arts, political science.
Lake Mills — Jacob Anhalt, doctorate, occupational therapy; Dan Ciriacks, bachelor of science, finance; and Wynne Thom, bachelor of arts, philosophy.
Waterloo — Claire Mosher, bachelor of science, nursing; Madeline Mosher, doctorate, physical therapy; and Alyssa Spies, bachelor of arts, criminology and law studies.
