Programs set
at family center
The Watertown Family Center will hold playgroups Tuesdays and Thursdays during June, July and August at local parks in Watertown. No registration is required and playgroups are free. These Parent And Child Enrichment playgroups offer parents an opportunity to spend time with their kids while meeting other local families. During summer PACE playgroups, parents/caregivers and children can work on science, technology, engineering, art and math, or STEAM activities. Children can learn through lay, develop social skills and explore the surroundings while playing at local parks.
A snack will be provided for children. The playgroups are open to children of any age, but they must be accompanied by an adult.
June playgroups will be held at Timothy Johnson Park, 1135 Oak St., July playgroups will be held at Lincoln Park, 505 Union St. and in August they will be held at Clark Park, 222 Franklin St. All playgroups meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m.
Indoor spring playgroups are held Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is required for the indoor playgroups.
There will be a Talk Read, Playtime playgroups this summer for parents with children ages 5 to 18 months. Playgroup meets once a week for six weeks on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. The six-week playgroup is designed for parents and infants to interact together with fun activities, songs and books.
Parents will get information about their child’s development, temperament and interests while having fun at the same time. Instructor will be using Parents Interacting With Infants curriculum. It is free. Call 920-261-2459 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com to register.
There are several upcoming virtual discussion groups. Dealing with Disobedience will be held at 6:30 p.m. June 22; and Developing Good Bed Time Routines will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 20. For more information or to register, call 920-261-2450 or email scurtis@watertownfamilycenter.com.The Watertown Family Center is located at 415 S. Eighth St. For more information, call 920-261-2450.
Bingo planned
at center
Bingo will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the Watertown Senior and Community Center. Participants are to be there by 12:45 p.m. Cost is 50 cents per card, not to exceed $2. Pre-registration is required for the event. For reservations, call 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Movie planned at senior center
The Watertown Senior and Community Center will show the movie, “Band of Angels” at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the center. The movie is about Amantha Starr grows up as a privileged Southern Belle in the ante-bellum south, but after he father dies broke, her world is destroyed when she discovers her mother was black. The movie stars Clark Gable, Yvonne De Carlo, and Sidney Poitier. The movie is not rated. The movie feature is free to members of the center and an activity fee of $1 will be charged for non-members.
Loaves, Fishes meal planned
The Loaves and Fishes Community Meal is being served curbside Mondays from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Watertown Moravian Church, 510 Cole St.
The meal is sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian and Watertown Moravian churches. Each vehicle also receives a bag of food items.
